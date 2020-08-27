Home

Robert Kay

Robert Kay Notice
KAY Robert Peter Passed away peacefully
at Danetre Hopital
on 16th August 2020.
Aged 74 years.
R.I.P.
Loving husband of Anne.

The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 3 rd September 2020 at
12 noon at St Augustine's Church, Daventry followed by burial at Greenhaven Woodland Burial, Lilbourne

Donations, if desired, to
Macmillian Cancer Care through
Much Loved Website.

Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 27, 2020
