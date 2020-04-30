Home

Morrison It is with great sadness that we announce Robert (Bob) Morrison lost his battle with cancer at Northampton General Hospital on Thursday 16th April surrounded by the amazing staff on Talbot Butler ward,
of whom we are so grateful for.
We all love him and miss him
so much already xxx
Due to the circumstances, his funeral will be family only, however, we do plan to hold a celebration of his life when the time is right, so that everyone who knew him can pay their respects
and remember him.
We will also be offering a live stream to the funeral service. Please contact family to find out more details.
Family flowers only please and all donations to go directly to Myeloma UK or these can be collected at the celebration of life.
Published in Daventry Express on Apr. 30, 2020
