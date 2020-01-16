|
FROST Roger John Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 6th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Eva,
loving father to Della, Steven and Denise and devoted grandfather
to Katie and Daniel,
he will be missed by
all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will take place at Daventry Holy Cross Church
at 12.00 noon on Wednesday
29th January, followed by interment
in Welton Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please or donations to The Haematology Department at Northamptonshire Healthcare Charity may be left in the church, or sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 16, 2020