Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Webb

Notice Condolences

Roland Webb Notice
WEBB Roland Passed away at home on 16th February 2020, aged 94 years.
Much loved husband of Lucy,
father of the late Gary
and father-in-law to Helen.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 3rd March at St. Mary the Virgin Church, Staverton at 12 noon, followed by interment in the churchyard.
All flowers welcome which may be sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors, 17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -