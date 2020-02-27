|
WEBB Roland Passed away at home on 16th February 2020, aged 94 years.
Much loved husband of Lucy,
father of the late Gary
and father-in-law to Helen.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 3rd March at St. Mary the Virgin Church, Staverton at 12 noon, followed by interment in the churchyard.
All flowers welcome which may be sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors, 17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 27, 2020