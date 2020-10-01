Home

DAVIES (nee BUTLIN)
Rosamund Passed away on
19th September 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved mother to
David and Yvonne.
Loving grandmother and
great grandmother.
Due to current COVID restrictions,
a private family funeral service will take place on Friday 9th October at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church followed by interment in Welton Road Cemetery.
Online donations to Dog's Trust and messages of condolence may be left at rosamunddavies.muchloved.com
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 1, 2020
