BYRNE Sally Martine Passed away peacefully at home on 15th August 2020, aged 50 years.
Beloved wife of Nelson and a much loved mother to 'The Flowers' she will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Mary The Virgin Church Badby, 2.00pm , on Tuesday 1st September 2020.
Due to current restrictions this is to be a private Service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu payable to Marie Curie may be sent via the justgiving page in Sally's memory or ( cheques only please) c/o John Ward & Son Funeral Directors , 17 High St., Daventry , Northamptonshire. NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 25, 2020