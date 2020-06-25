|
SIMPSON Sandra Helen Passed away on
June 11th 2020, aged 77.
Much loved wife of the late Ian,
mother of Sue and Helen and stepmother to Kate. She will be deeply missed by her brothers, George and Leon, her six grandchildren,
four great-grandchildren,
many nephews and nieces and
all those whose lives she touched.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private family cremation and a memorial service will be held
when circumstances permit.
If desired, donations in her memory for Galanos House British Legion Care Home, payable to "Galanos House Amenities Fund" gratefully received
c/o Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3BU.
Published in Daventry Express on June 25, 2020