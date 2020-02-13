|
|
|
Beasley Sheila Passed away peacefully
on 31 January 2020.
Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, on
Tuesday 25 February at 12:00pm.
Any flowers please deliver
to Daventry Funeralcare.
Donations in memory of Sheila to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance,
may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Daventry Funeralcare (Coop) 01327 311894
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 13, 2020