Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Beasley

Notice Condolences

Sheila Beasley Notice
Beasley Sheila Passed away peacefully
on 31 January 2020.
Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, on
Tuesday 25 February at 12:00pm.
Any flowers please deliver
to Daventry Funeralcare.
Donations in memory of Sheila to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance,
may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Daventry Funeralcare (Coop) 01327 311894
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -