FENNELL Sheila Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 23rd December 2019,
aged 72 years.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 7th January 2020
in The Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium at 4pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Talbot Butler Ward at
Northampton General Hospital
NHS Charitable Fund may be left
in the chapel or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street,
Daventry,
NN11 4BG.,
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 2, 2020