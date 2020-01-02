Home

John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Stanley Gill

Notice Condolences

Stanley Gill Notice
GILL Stanley George
(Stan) Passed away in Northampton General Hospital on 2nd December 2019,
aged 83 years.
A much loved Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa - will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 3.00pm in The Avon Room of
Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby.
Floral tributes or donations to
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 2, 2020
