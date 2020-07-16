|
|
|
COLES SYLVIA (SYLV) Passed away suddenly at home on 27th June 2020,
aged 88 years.
Wife of the late Dan Coles.
Loving Mum to Joanne & Gez,
Mark & Pat. Nan to Alice and George.
She will be greatly missed by so many.
Due to restrictions
A private funeral service
will take place on
Thursday 23rd July at 11am at
St Mary's Church, Badby
followed by burial.
No flowers, donations if desired for
St Mary's Church, Badby.
All enquires to
Heart of England Co-operative Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905.
Published in Daventry Express on July 16, 2020