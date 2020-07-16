Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Badby
COLES SYLVIA (SYLV) Passed away suddenly at home on 27th June 2020,
aged 88 years.

Wife of the late Dan Coles.
Loving Mum to Joanne & Gez,
Mark & Pat. Nan to Alice and George.

She will be greatly missed by so many.

Due to restrictions
A private funeral service
will take place on
Thursday 23rd July at 11am at
St Mary's Church, Badby
followed by burial.

No flowers, donations if desired for
St Mary's Church, Badby.

All enquires to
Heart of England Co-operative Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905.
Published in Daventry Express on July 16, 2020
