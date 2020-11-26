Home

Teresa Quinney Notice
Quinney Teresa Mary Monica "Mollie" Peacefully on the
14th November 2020,
aged 90 years.

Devoted wife to the late Ken.
Loving mum to Stephen and Helen. Mother-in-law to Sally and Andrew.
Much loved nanny and great nanny.
Private burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK and Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent c/o

Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG (01295)265424 or via the website humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 26, 2020
