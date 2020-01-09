|
Knibbs Wendy Diane
(Née Spencer) Sadly passed away on
Sunday 29th December 2019.
Devoted loving Mother,
Grandmother, Sister & Friend,
who will be sadly missed by all.
A Celebration of Wendy's Life will be
Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 11.30am at Holy Cross Church, Daventry, followed by Welton Road Cemetery and then the Staverton Suite, Club House, NN11 6JT. Wendy's wishes are to have a colourful Celebration of her Life, so dress in colour if you are happy to. Flowers and donations
welcome, donations to
Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis
via https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/wendy-knibbs
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 9, 2020