Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Knibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Knibbs

Notice Condolences

Wendy Knibbs Notice
Knibbs Wendy Diane
(Née Spencer) Sadly passed away on
Sunday 29th December 2019.
Devoted loving Mother,
Grandmother, Sister & Friend,
who will be sadly missed by all.
A Celebration of Wendy's Life will be
Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 11.30am at Holy Cross Church, Daventry, followed by Welton Road Cemetery and then the Staverton Suite, Club House, NN11 6JT. Wendy's wishes are to have a colourful Celebration of her Life, so dress in colour if you are happy to. Flowers and donations
welcome, donations to
Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis
via https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/wendy-knibbs
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -