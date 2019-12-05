|
HADDIX, A. Jean 87, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born July 11, 1932 in Delmer, Kentucky the daughter of the late Orville & Lola Bell (Dalton) Burton. She is survived by a son, James E. Haddix, Jr.; a daughter, Sharon Upton; seven grandchildren, Michelle, (Brian), Mindy (Brent), Julie (John), Jill (Sean), Nathan, Aaron, Brandon Ross; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; a brother, Hollas Burton; a sister, Blonda Bell; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her beloved dog Charlie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Haddix, Sr.; two daughters Pamela Ann Wilkins & Patricia Lynn Luckett; son-in-law James Upton; sisters Willadene Dalton, Olivene Bunch; brothers, Cecil, Cletus and Othel Burton; 3 step brothers Kelly, Carson, Luid Burton and step mother Ethel Burton. Visitation will be 11-1 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 1 PM Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2019