Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. HADDIX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Jean HADDIX


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Jean HADDIX Obituary
HADDIX, A. Jean 87, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born July 11, 1932 in Delmer, Kentucky the daughter of the late Orville & Lola Bell (Dalton) Burton. She is survived by a son, James E. Haddix, Jr.; a daughter, Sharon Upton; seven grandchildren, Michelle, (Brian), Mindy (Brent), Julie (John), Jill (Sean), Nathan, Aaron, Brandon Ross; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; a brother, Hollas Burton; a sister, Blonda Bell; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her beloved dog Charlie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Haddix, Sr.; two daughters Pamela Ann Wilkins & Patricia Lynn Luckett; son-in-law James Upton; sisters Willadene Dalton, Olivene Bunch; brothers, Cecil, Cletus and Othel Burton; 3 step brothers Kelly, Carson, Luid Burton and step mother Ethel Burton. Visitation will be 11-1 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 1 PM Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -