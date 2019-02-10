DANIELS, A. Raymond "Ray" Age 90, of Centerville Ohio, passed away February 8, 2019, at 2:08 pm. Mr. Daniels was born November 1, 1928 in Waterbury CT. He graduated from New York University. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church Dayton, Ohio. He retired from NCR in 1997 as Director of Industries Standards and Relations with 37 years of service. He was a member Prospect Lodge No. 714 F&AM Indianapolis, Indiana. Retired member of U.S. Trade Policy Committee; retired Chairman of U.S. International Safety Committee; Member of Miami Valley International Trade Association; Member of National Conference on Weights and Measures; Certified in Standards Engineering. Ray was a loyal fan of the Indy 500 and F-1 races, and loved to travel internationally, especially to visit special friends in London, England. Mr. Daniels was preceded in death in 1993 by his dear wife of 37 years, Greta Erleen Daniels; and parents Raymond Hulbert Daniels and Ethel Camille Blair Daniels of Waterbury, CT. He is survived by his loving wife, E. Frances Daniels of Centerville Ohio; his son William R. (Jane) Daniels, Tampa FL. Mr. Daniels is also survived by his four step-children and their families: Theresa (Robert) Andrews, Troy OH; Tammy (Kenneth) Weidinger, Ft. Thomas KY; Timothy (Judy) McClain Centerville OH; and William (Kimberly) Shaw of West Carrollton OH, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Interment, David's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary