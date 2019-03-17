Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Branstrator
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Branstrator

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aaron Branstrator Obituary
BRANSTRATOR, Aaron Matthew Age 23, died unexpectedly on February 27 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton Ohio. He is survived by his parents; Monica Smith of Richmond, Indiana, and Mark Branstrator of Indianapolis Indiana; his twin sons, Cash and Walker McClanahan of Eaton Ohio; two brothers, Alexander Branstrator of Oxford, Ohio and Gabriel Miller of Greenville, Ohio; one sister, Eve Wichard of Greensburg, Indiana; and Grandparents, Jon and Peggy Branstrator of Oxford Ohio. Aaron loved making music and cherished his family and friends. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 1:30 at St Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.