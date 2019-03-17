|
BRANSTRATOR, Aaron Matthew Age 23, died unexpectedly on February 27 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton Ohio. He is survived by his parents; Monica Smith of Richmond, Indiana, and Mark Branstrator of Indianapolis Indiana; his twin sons, Cash and Walker McClanahan of Eaton Ohio; two brothers, Alexander Branstrator of Oxford, Ohio and Gabriel Miller of Greenville, Ohio; one sister, Eve Wichard of Greensburg, Indiana; and Grandparents, Jon and Peggy Branstrator of Oxford Ohio. Aaron loved making music and cherished his family and friends. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 1:30 at St Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019