CROW, Aaron Lee Age 44, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 29, 1975 in Middletown, OH to Steven and Glenna (Buchanan) Crow. He loved working on cars, loved Mustangs, and was an expert cactus grower. He was a very caring and hard working person. Aaron is survived by his children; Emily Crow, Samantha Crow and Dakota; parents, Steven and Glenna Crow; brother, Josh (Samantha) Crow; niece, Lillian Crow nephew, Liam Crow; uncles, Danny Buchanan, Jeff Buchanan, Curt Buchanan; special fur babies, Chaos and Puppy Power. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Hayward and Marjorie Buchanan; aunt, Kim Buchanan. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 East Home Avenue, Trenton, OH 45067. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 31, 2020