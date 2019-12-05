Home

HARRIS, Aaron B. Was born on June 28, 1957 in Bernice, Louisiana. He was a resident of Dayton, Ohio for over 50 years. Aaron is a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1975. He served in the United States Army for six years including a tour in Germany. Aaron, will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two nephews Funeral services Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Dayton National Cemetery (Veterans Administration) 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45428
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
