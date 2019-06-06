ASHIQUE, Abdul Jaleel, AKA Virgil Randolph Wagner Jr. Servant of Allah, went to the most wise on May 30, 2019. He was in the community of Baytul Haniyf. Randy was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Virgil and Yvonne Wagner Sr. Randy lived his life taking care of others, especially the ones he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Thomas "Chuck" Wagner; and one day before his death, sister Nanatte Wagner. He is survived by significant other Angela Washington, two daughters Latasha Evans and Brandy Herron, one son D'Laquan A. White, 8 grandkids, 4 sisters, 1 brother, numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends, as well as his Honorable Brother Abdul Hakiym Nasrrudiyn of Baytul Haniyf. Private services entrusted to the Schoedinger North Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus OH 43229. Family requests that friends join them for a Repast at 3844 Lori Sue Ave, Dayton, OH 45406 on Friday, May 7, 2019 from 4 7 PM. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary