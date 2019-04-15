RAHIM, Dr. Abdur 84, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Springfield, passed away at The Ohio State University Medical Center, Rhodes Hall on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019. He was born in Hyderabad, India on February 20, 1935, the son of the late Ahmed Bin Abdulla and Fatima Begum. Dr. Rahim emigrated to the United States in 1964 to attend the University of Virginia, earning his Masters and Doctorate in Applied Mechanics from the school of engineering. Following his doctorate, he worked with the Highway Research Council at U.Va. and later taught at the West Virginia Institute of Technology in the school of engineering. He retired from the Ohio EPA in 2007 and following his retirement, he continued consulting work as a professional engineer. Dr. Rahim was religious in a loving, caring, human way. He was drawn to young engineers and professionals and was part of the group that developed the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. He moved to Springfield in 1975 and loved the community. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Naseem I. Rahim; his siblings in Hyderabad, India, Abdul Jabbar, Siddiqua Begum, Abdur Raouf, and Bilquis Begum; a niece, Farhana (Shakeel) Siddiqui and their four beautiful children; as well as a loving family of friends and colleagues in the Springfield, Dayton and the greater Columbus areas. Fajar prayers will be said at the Miami Valley Islamic Center, 1800 S. Burnett Rd., Springfield at 6:30 a.m. Monday, followed by Dr. Rahim's funeral prayers at 8:00 a.m. and the burial in Calvary Cemetery at 8:30 a.m. The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary