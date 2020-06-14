KRAEMER, Abigail Ella Our dearly loved and cherished, Abigail, was called to her heavenly Abba (Father's) arms on 8 June 2020. Abigail was born in Montgomery, Alabama, at Maxwell AFB on 10 September 1991, to Bill and Jean Kraemer. Abigail was a beautiful soul with a creative spirit. She is defined by her numerous and great artistic talents, her unconditional love for her family (especially her nieces and nephews), and advocation of acceptance for all others. She loved to draw stories and pictures of little duckies and turtles for her siblings and spoiled her nephews and nieces with sweets or presents at every opportunity. Her selfless acts of love rang out to all those who met her and her chief joy in life was to see others laugh. Abigail loved eating peeps and everything sweet, photography, cosplaying, hiking, being outside in nature, learning anything she could about Japan, watching Twin Peaks with her loved ones, and long discussions about nothing and everything into the late hours of the night while screaming with laughter. Abigail had a brilliant child-like spirit that always looked for the best in others and saw beauty in all things. She was a champion for the underdog and those who were persecuted by others. She graduated cum laude from Ohio Virtual Academy in 2010 and has many accomplished art works, poetry, and short stories. She is preceded in death by grandparents Evelyn and Herbert Kraemer and Joanna and Henry Belmarce; aunts Carol Salerno, Debra Spencer, Patti Straub, and Holly Straub (Groth); uncle Pat Jaquish; her familiar Marshmallow "Morchy"; and various pet turtles and birds. Abigail is survived by her son Leviathan; parents Bill "Turkey Vulture" and Jean "Little Red Hen" Kraemer; brothers Matthew "Matt-Man", Samuel "Sam-Sam", Andrew "Android", and Aaron "N-Ron/Earwig"; brothers-in-law Ian Howard, Hugo "Esbahan" Navarro and Sean Sturges; sisters Elizabeth "Mama Bistro/EarLizardBreath" Howard, Johanna "Chaluthu/Johema" Kraemer, and Rebekah "Beckaboobah/Beck-Lee" Sturges; sisters-in-law Xiaoli Xia, Campbell "Marzipan" Kraemer, Sarah "'Nerrence" Kraemer; nephews Daniel, Eliyah "Liyah Boy", Kallel, Asher, Andrew, Nathaniel, and Gabriel; nieces Tzippy, Hope, Kaitlyn, Havah "Hogwa/Mogwa", Miriam, Naomi; her loving boyfriend Josh Hanson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family to receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel Thursday, 18 June 2020, from 11:00AM until time of service at 12Noon. Burial to follow Valley View Memorial Gardens.



