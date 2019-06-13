Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Acey Holt Obituary
HOLT, Acey Age 48 passed away on June 10, 2019 in Springboro, OH. He was born March 11, 1971 in Gary, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dori Holt. Acey is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kim (Spicer) Holt; son, Cameron Holt; daughter, Courtney Holt; mother, Yolanda Nicholson; sisters, Jodi (Kenny) Hill, Leslie Nicholson; brothers, John (Tara) Nicholson, Jason (Tracy) Nicholson and Roy Nicholson; mother-in-law, Velma Kinzer; and several nieces and nephews he loved very much. Acey loved spending time with his wife and kids, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and all his family and friends. He lived life to the fullest. He was a happy, funny, kind hearted and generous soul that always greeted you with a smile. He will be desperately missed. Funeral Services will be 1 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH with Pastor Jake Garmany officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11am-1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share memories and leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on June 13, 2019
