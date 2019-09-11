|
|
FELDMAN, Ada Josephine Carter "Jo" Died peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by her beloved husband, and daughters. Born in Jessamine County Kentucky, Jo was 90 years old. She leaves behind her husband of almost 68 years, Herbert; three daughters, Terri Barr (Robert), Lisa Ponessa (Russell) and Tamara Feldman; and six grandchildren, Rachel and Stephen (Simi) Barr, Joseph and Caroline Ponessa, and Samuel and Sarah Laudner. Services have been held. Donations in Mrs. Feldman's memory to the Good Samaritan Mission at the ERS Foundation (3870 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227), or the Alzheimer's Foundation are appreciated. The family is grateful for the love and care shown her by the staff of The Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community. Online condolences may be directed to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 11, 2019