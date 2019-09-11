Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada FELDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada FELDMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada FELDMAN Obituary
FELDMAN, Ada Josephine Carter "Jo" Died peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by her beloved husband, and daughters. Born in Jessamine County Kentucky, Jo was 90 years old. She leaves behind her husband of almost 68 years, Herbert; three daughters, Terri Barr (Robert), Lisa Ponessa (Russell) and Tamara Feldman; and six grandchildren, Rachel and Stephen (Simi) Barr, Joseph and Caroline Ponessa, and Samuel and Sarah Laudner. Services have been held. Donations in Mrs. Feldman's memory to the Good Samaritan Mission at the ERS Foundation (3870 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227), or the Alzheimer's Foundation are appreciated. The family is grateful for the love and care shown her by the staff of The Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community. Online condolences may be directed to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now