HAMMONS, Ada Age 91, of Moraine, went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2019. She was born May 15, 1928 in Wise County, VA to the late Robert and Sarah (Chandler) Jones. Ada had a wonderful but hard childhood growing up in VA. She was a faithful, long time member of Moraine City Baptist Church. She was the wife of the founding Pastor, Harless Hammons, and was very involved with teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and teaching bible school for many years. Ada was a great Pastor's wife, supporting him in his ministry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harless Hammons, infant son, David, 2 brothers, Doyle Wells, Arley Jones, 3 sisters, Margie Sorah, Estelle Hammons, and Ruby Harris. Ada is survived by her loving family, daughters, Margaret (Dan) Grove, Teresa Rich, sons, Alan (Terrie) Hammons, Larry (Lisa) Hammons; 8 grandchildren, Tim, George, Kathy, Lindsay, Hailey, Olivia, Beth, and Jake; 13 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Ada's family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their loving care of Ada. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Moraine City Baptist Church, 2748 Gladstone St. Moraine, OH 45439. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Ada's honor. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com