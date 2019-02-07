|
|
HYER, Ada L. 71, of Springfield passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born October 9, 1947 in Logan, OH the daughter of John Burl Edward and Anna (Saltz) Ours. Ada was a mother, homemaker and a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She is survived by five children Jessie (John) Scott, Clovis Hyer, Jr., Pattie Hyer, Robin Atchinson and Kathy Larkins; sisters Virginia House, Ruth L. Burton and Cathy Rommeosanger; a brother John Ours; seventeen grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and one on the way; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Clovis W. Hyer, Sr. in 1994; and a son Eric Hyer. A Memorial Service will be held Friday at 1:00 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 7, 2019