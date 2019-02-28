LONG, Ada Edith Age 95, resident of 10 Wilmington Place, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Ada was born in Mocasin, IL on March 23, 1923, to the late Everette and Gertrude Cox. She was a graduate of Beecher City High School and a member of Central Presbyterian Church and Eastern Star Belmont Chapter 555. She worked for International Envelope for 13 years. Ada was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Long, after 56 years of marriage; as well as sisters, Vivian Brown, Cleta Cox, Ellen Sutter, Edith Lewis, and Jean Elam, all of Illinois. She is survived by her sister, Dolly Williford; special relatives and caretakers Roger and Georgene Long; and special relatives Robert and Mary Brown. Funeral Services will be held at 12pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Rd, Moraine, OH 45439. Family will receive relatives and friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment in Woodland Mausoleum. In memory of Ada, contributions may be made to Central Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary