House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Ada Walker


1928 - 2019
Ada Walker Obituary
WALKER, Ada M. Age 91, born December 25, 1928 in York, S. Carolina to the late Arthur Goode & Elizabeth Hardrick. She passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019. A retired employee (1991) of General Motors after 21 years of service. Preceded in death by her two previous husbands, Warren & Robert; two daughters, Shirley & Wanda West; grandson, Isaiah West. Survivors include daughters, dedicated & loving daughter, Carolyn Walker Saddler (Luther) & Marva West; sister, Ethel Logan of Winston-Salem, NC; nine grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Visitation 9-11 am; family will receive friends from 10-11 am. Special thanks to Mercy Siena Nursing Home, & House of Wheat.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
