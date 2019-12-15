|
|
SHEITA, Adam J. 36, from Kettering, OH has passed away in Trinity, FL. His family will receive friends this Monday December 16th at Osman Gazi Mosque in Dayton (Valley St.) from 11-1pm. Following, to the Burial Islamic Cemetary ISGD (North Dixie Dr.) at 2pm. Everyone who has encountered Adam knows about his cunning wit, charm, and hilarity. He was an excellent athlete and an unstumpable sports trivia master. He was "big" in every sense of the word; in stature, personality, voice, heart, but most of all his big love for life and the people who were a part of his. He is preceded in death by grandfather Dick Mantia, grandmother Carol Strader, and Uncle Rick Mantia. Adam is survived by mother Christie Mantia and Harry Lee, Uncle Scott Mantia, cousin Nick Mantia, father Jamal and Muna Sheita, brother Abdelraheim, numerous extended family & friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019