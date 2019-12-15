Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adam SHEITA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam SHEITA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam SHEITA Obituary
SHEITA, Adam J. 36, from Kettering, OH has passed away in Trinity, FL. His family will receive friends this Monday December 16th at Osman Gazi Mosque in Dayton (Valley St.) from 11-1pm. Following, to the Burial Islamic Cemetary ISGD (North Dixie Dr.) at 2pm. Everyone who has encountered Adam knows about his cunning wit, charm, and hilarity. He was an excellent athlete and an unstumpable sports trivia master. He was "big" in every sense of the word; in stature, personality, voice, heart, but most of all his big love for life and the people who were a part of his. He is preceded in death by grandfather Dick Mantia, grandmother Carol Strader, and Uncle Rick Mantia. Adam is survived by mother Christie Mantia and Harry Lee, Uncle Scott Mantia, cousin Nick Mantia, father Jamal and Muna Sheita, brother Abdelraheim, numerous extended family & friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -