WESTLEY, Adam Shade Age 36, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Adam was born in Hemet, CA to mother, Sandra Shade and father, John R. Westley. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Elwood Shade. Adam is survived by his children, Adam Jr., Cy, Lena, and Shealee; wife of 16 years, Cheri Westley; mother, Sandra Westley; step-father, David Brandenburg; father, John R. Westley; brothers, John and Eric Westley; and niece, Katlyne Flores. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-3pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2019