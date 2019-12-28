|
BOLINGER, Addie M. Age 90 of Hamilton passed away Monday December 23, 2019 at . She was born January 6, 1929 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Albert and Minerva (nee Richardson) Garrett. On July 21, 1947 she married Calvin Bolinger and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2019 after 72 years of marriage. Mrs. Bolinger worked as a nurse at Fort Hamilton Hospital for over 25 years and also worked at Sunnybreeze Nursing Home. She graciously volunteered teaching children and adults to read. She is survived by two sons Steven (Karla) Bolinger and Mark (Mary) Bolinger; three grandchildren Jennifer Rowe, Buc Bolinger, and Jill Ratliff; two great granddaughters Erin (Brandon Stanifer) Rowe and Heather Rowe; one great great grandson Connor Stanifer, and two brothers Harold (friend Cindy) Garrett and Andre (Betty) Garrett. Mrs. Bolinger was also preceded in death by her siblings Kenneth, David, and Leslie Garrett, Juanita Price, Lavilda Isaacs, Betty Lou Hilling, and Oscar, Louis, Vernon, and Donald Garrett. Visitation on Monday December 30, 2019 in the mausoleum chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, Ohio from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Mark Garrett, officiating. Entombment to follow in the mausoleum. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Birchwood Care Center for their compassionate care of Mrs. Bolinger. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 28, 2019