Addie Powell Obituary
POWELL, Addie Bee Age 82 of Dayton departed this life on April 1, 2019 at . A native of Troy, AL preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, two brothers. She is survived by two sisters: Ruth Pollard, Cassandra Patton; brother Jason Pollard; children Stanley Tipton, Loraine Tipton, Walter Powell, Jr., Daniel Powell, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 12 P.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pk. The family will receive friends at 11 A.M. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
