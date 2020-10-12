Addie SINGLETON

SINGLETON (Brewer), Addie Addie (Brewer) Singleton, age 83, of Fairfield Township, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Addie was born in Crockettsville, Kentucky, to Alex and Julie (Turner) Brewer. Addie was a member of The North Fairfield Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and time with her family. On June 26, 1958, she married Raymond Singleton. Addie is survived by her children; Erma (Floyd) Strack, Edward Singleton, Kimberly (Elliott) Farmer, William A. (Joyce) Singleton, and Timothy (Frankie) Singleton; her grandchildren; Ashley (Joshua) Francis, Jordan (Angela) Strack, Bryan (Brittaney) Farmer, Zachary Strack, Braxton Farmer, Jacob Haun, Alyssa Singleton, Rebekah (Trevor) Tabb, Mallory Singleton, and Noah Singleton; her great grandchildren; Parker Bell, Kaitlyn and Brayden Strack. Sister-in-laws Alice Worley, JoAnn Bolte, Millie Singleton, and many nieces and nephews. Addie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, parents, Alex and Julia Brewer; brothers, Granville, Tim, Joel, and Oakley; sisters, Susie Southwood, Maude Sandlin, Cordelia Brewer, Alpha Baker, and Ellen Howard, and Brother-in-law Leroy Singleton. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton OH. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Darryl McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.



