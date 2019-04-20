Home

WATERS, Addie "Cookie" Age 94, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1924 in Huntington, WV to the late Click and Eulah Woodard. Addie is survived by her son, Tonto Waters; step-children, Jerry (Darlene) Waters and Sandra Apgar; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019
