SMITH, Addison Clark "A.C." Age 96 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and retired from NCR where he worked as a millwright. A.C. was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church in Dayton and later attended Clayton United Methodist Church. He was a member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, building birdhouses and was a huge Kentucky Wildcats fan. Above all, A.C. devoted his life to God and his family. He is survived by his wife of 71 years: Bennie (Burns) Smith, son: Jeffrey S. (Lisa Brown) Smith of IN, grandchildren: Elizabeth A. Muyskens, Kimberly A. Bentley, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Ida (Mills) Smith, son: James K. Smith, brothers: Lawrence, Roy, Jimmy and Ralph Smith and sisters: Evelyn Fredrick, Geneva Swafford, Georgia Lipps, Lucille Smith and Loretta Smith. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Dr. Tim Livingston officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Order of Kentucky Colonels Good Works Program in Addison's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 5, 2019
