|
|
MOLNAR, Adeleen L. Age 95, Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 at St. Leonard's Nursing Home. She was a resident of St. Leonard Independent Living Community in Centerville. She was born September 11, 1924 in Galveston, Texas. Adeleen was a highly respected and appreciated Wright Patterson Medical Center Red Cross Volunteer for more than 48 years, and was awarded numerous honors for her service. She was a member of the Czechoslovakian Club of Dayton and enjoyed polka dancing with her husband, George. Adeleen had many talents and wonderful traits. She was always thoughtful, caring, generous and kind to everyone she encountered.Adeleen was an excellent cook and loved baking and entertaining friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Aniceto and Katherine Giusti; husband of over 56 years, George Molnar, son Ronald Molnar, and 3 brothers. She is survived by daughter, Paula Molnar; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Molnar; grandson, Michael Molnar; and many loving friends. Adeleen requested a private burial be held at New Carlisle Cemetery and "no" flowers and "no" contributions to be made in her name- Only prayers. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019