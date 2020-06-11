ARKENBERG, Adelia "Dee" 89, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert Arkenberg; daughter, Diane (Jack) Clear; 3 sons, Steven (Lori) Hirschfeld, Richard (Cathy) Hirschfield, David (Sharon) Hirschfeld; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; special friend, Jeanette Goodrich, and beloved dog, Abby. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, starting at 2:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Dee's life at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dee may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Messages of sympathy, support or to share a memory may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.