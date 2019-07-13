DUFF, Adeline Rose Age 92 of Troy, and formerly of South Carolina, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Ricetown, Kentucky on May 16, 1927 the daughter of Joe & Ellen (Jackson) Helton. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She is survived by her son Gary A. (Patricia) Duff; daughter Jerriett R. (Steve) Casteel; 5 grandchildren Charles Duff, Michelle Shockey, Stephanie Smith, Jennifer Duff and Christopher Duff; 11 great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kelly, Decklan, Liam, Adeline and Amelia Duff, Piper, Noel and Desmond Shockey, and Garrett and Morgan Smith and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl Duff; son James Duff; grandson Jeff Casteel; brothers Edwin Helton and James Helton; and sisters Ruth Inez Helton Duff, Phiona Helton Turner and Shirley Helton Duff. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr. ,Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 13, 2019