Adell BURKS
BURKS, Adell Age 101, of Middletown, OH, born May 15, 1919, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Otterbein of Middletown. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Minnie Peebles; husband, John D. Burks; and six siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Rev. John A. (Ernestine) Burks, Louis S. (Suza) Burks; daughter, Virginia Drumgold; brother, Jessie Peebles; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Walk through visitation 12 noon-2 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Graveside service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to New Era Baptist Church,1120 Yankee Road, Middletown, OH 45044. Online condolences can be expressed at www.houseofwheat.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
JUL
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Woodside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
