Adelyn ERNST

Adelyn ERNST Obituary
ERNST, Adelyn J. Age 95 of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was a lifetime member of Providence Lutheran Church and had previously volunteered at Brookhaven Nursing Home for 20 years. Adelyn is survived by her twin sister: Emelyn Ernst, and sister: Charlotte Barnett, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Calmer and Mabel (Stauffer) Ernst and siblings: Luther, Wilma, and Ray Ernst. Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019
