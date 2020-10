Or Copy this URL to Share

MEYER, Adolph" Sonny"



Age 86, of Fort Loramie, passed away October 20, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Newport. Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia, OH.