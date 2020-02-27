Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer North Chapel
4104 Needmore Road
Dayton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Newcomer North Chapel
4104 Needmore Road
Dayton, OH
SWINDLER, Adrian D. Age 90 of Dayton, formerly of Gallipolis and Columbus, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born March 25, 1929 in Gallia County, Ohio to the late Judd and Bonnie Swindler. In addition to his parents, Adrian was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Swindler; 3 brothers: Howard, John and Carl; 4 sisters: Evelyn, Mildred, Louisa and Trula. Adrian is survived by his children: Barbara Mills, Donna Beck, Vicki Mara (Michael), Sandy Bundenthal and Diane Swindler; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Phil (Janice); sister, Betty; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Adrian's memory to . To share a memory of Adrian or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
