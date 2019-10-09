|
BOGGAN, Adrienne D. Age 19 years, of Oxford and Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Miami University unexpectedly due to an unforeseen and sudden illness. Adrienne was born on May 1, 2000 in Dayton, Ohio to Howard L. II and Jennifer (Wheaton) Boggan. She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, LeRoy Wheaton, paternal grandfather Howard Boggan, Sr., great-grandparents Elmer and Willie Mae Harris, and infant brother Howard L. Boggan III. She leaves to heavily mourn her loss parents Howard and Jennifer, siblings: James, Camille, her twin Ashton, and Ellison. Adrienne attended St. Albert the Great School (Kettering) and graduated from Centerville High School in 2018. She was a member of the Color Guard in the Centerville Jazz Band, French Club and was inducted into the French National Honor Society in 2016. She spent her childhood happily playing with her sisters, drawing, reading, and collecting cats. She was a quiet and gentle soul, who was extremely kind and fair to everyone. While it might have appeared to others that Adrienne was quiet and shy, with her family she was vibrant and always cracking jokes. Her true love, however, was art. Adrienne's passion and talent as an artist was rare and remarkable. She developed her gift at an early age, and would spend hours upon hours drawing, ink sketching and painting with watercolors. She would draw on canvas, paper, notebooks, post-it-notes, the margins of schoolwork and even the walls. This gift earned her a merit scholarship to study art at Miami University, class of 2022. Adrienne absolutely cherished her time in Oxford and successfully navigated her freshman year alongside her sister (Camille '19). While at Miami, Adrienne adored live figure drawing, visiting the greenhouse, and this past semester her Printmaking and Botany classes. In addition, Adrienne enjoyed reading about history and Asian culture, baking, playing video games with her sisters, James Dean, teaching herself Japanese, her cat Sugar, and attending musicals and the opera. Her uniqueness as a twin allowed her 19 wonderful years with Ashton, her best friend, life partner and confidant. The family wishes to thank the kind and caring faculty and staff of Miami University for their respect and care. The generous love of family and friends is also appreciated. Adrienne was deeply loved and cherished and will leave a void in so many lives. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday October 12, at Church of The Resurrection Catholic Church, 1619 California Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45327. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 9-10 AM. Interment to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Adrienne's name to the Miami University Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford, Ohio 45056. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019