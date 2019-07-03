CARABELL, Adrienne Hatcher 77, of Centerville, passed away in her sleep on June 30th at Hospice, following a courageous 5-yr. battle with ovarian cancer. Adrienne was born June 16, 1942, the eldest daughter of William B. & Jean (Smith) Hatcher of New Carlisle. She is preceded in death by her loving mother & father and her sister, Jill Chirico VanAusdal. Adrienne graduated from Tecumseh High School and received her degree from Riverside School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. As an RN, and later as a Case Manager, she provided care and support for patients here in Dayton and Springfield, and as far away as Tiburon, California; Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; and Bangkok, Thailand. Her broad knowledge, determination and quirky sense of humor are fondly remembered by patients, colleagues, friends and family. She is survived by her stepmother, Dot Hatcher, of Piqua; her two sons, Nathan and his wife, Sarah, currently of Mildenhall, England; Quinn of Centerville; and her grandchildren, Hayden, Graham, Sophia and William, whose smiles never failed to make her eyes sparkle. Adrienne cherished the loving bond she shared with her siblings and their spouses: Don and Sandy Hatcher of Urbana; Michael Hatcher and Rick Taylor of Beavercreek; and her sisters-at-heart, Judy Chamberlain of Milford and Jeni Glover of Dayton. Family and friends may gather at 5 PM on Friday, July 5th at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, in New Carlisle; funeral services will follow at 7 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 3, 2019