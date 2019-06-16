BERNARD, Agnes I. Age 98, of Dayton, passed away Wed. June 13, 2019 at The Sanctuary of Wilmington Place in Dayton. Agnes worked 15 years at Ledex in Vandalia and volunteered for many years at Kettering Hospital. She was a member of the St. Paul Methodist Church in Dayton for nearly 40 years. Family oriented, helpful, and caring, Agnes greatly enjoyed sewing quilts, knitting, and crocheting baby hats for the hospital. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, tennis, and especially getting together with her family during reunions. She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace in 2000; her parents Joseph and Laura Holcomb; her brother Homer; and two sisters Beulah and Evelyn. She is survived by three sons Joseph (Patricia) Bernard, John (Karen) Bernard, and James (Linda) Bernard; five grandchildren Elizabeth (Bill) Wheeling, Darryl (Debra) Bernard, David Bernard, Amy Bernard, and Jamison (Brianna) Bernard; and one great grandson Dordy Bernard. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Mon., June 17 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Pastor Jason Sharp will be officiating the services. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin. The family will receive friends 11 AM - 1 PM Mon. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary