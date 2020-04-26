|
BOES, Sister Agnes (formerly Sister Mary Basil) passed away peacefully April 16, 2020, in Dayton at the age of 90. A native of Kirby, she was one of 12 children of Charles, Sr., and Leona Brandt Boes. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were six of her siblings: sister Rita Wagner and brothers Bernard, Paul, Richard, Francis, and Joseph. Deceased in-laws include Agnes Naderer, Carl Wagner, Richard Howe, and Robert Dick. She attended high school at Our Lady of the Pines Aspirants' school in Fremont and from there entered the Mercy community. A Sister of Mercy for 74 years, her ministries focused on health care having attended Mercy Hospital (Toledo) School of Nursing; and earning a BSN in Nursing Arts and Biological Studies from Our Lady of Cincinnati College; an MSN in Psychiatric Nursing and Psychology from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.; and an MS in Administration from Notre Dame University. She spent close to 30 years at Saint Charles Hospital (Oregon, OH), where she opened and oversaw the psychiatric department, bringing many innovations and distinctions to the hospital. During this time, she taught psychiatric nursing to nursing students from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Thorough, demanding, and caring, she was a very successful teacher, as every one of her students, throughout the years, passed the psychiatric nursing section of their State Boards. She was as demanding of herself as she was her students and co-workers. She was a very humble woman with a positive and realistic outlook, as evidenced in one of her favorite sayings, "Life is both interesting and difficult." In 1981 she moved to Cincinnati where she was appointed the first Executive Director of the newly formed Mercy Health Care System. After five years, she took part in a renewal program at Notre Dame before assuming the position of Director of Resident Services and Mission Effectiveness at Mercy Siena Retirement Community (formerly Mercy Siena Woods) in Dayton. She is survived by her Community of the Sisters of Mercy, her sister, Mercy Sister Jane Boes, and her four other siblings: Mary Howe Dick, Charles, Jr., (Patricia), Eugene (Helen), and Daniel (LouAnn). Surviving sisters-in-law include Mary Kay, Janice, Rose, and Margie Boes. Other family members include their children and subsequent generations, "as numerous as the stars," according to Sister Agnes. Also surviving are her dear friends Sister Virginia Ann (Ginger) Frazee and Margaret Ward. Services will be private and live streamed for the family with burial in Our Lady of the Pines cemetery in Fremont on Friday, April 24, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020