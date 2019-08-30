Home

BRUGGER, Agnes Cecelia 98, of Springfield, died Tuesday August 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. "Bud" Brugger. She was born May 28, 1921 in Springfield, Ohio to John F. and Hermina (Willenborg) Brucker. Agnes was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother. She was a faithful and active member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, spending many years as a sacristan. She was also a very active member of Catholic Ladies of Columbia Council 207, serving as President and Secretary. She is survived by her seven children and spouses, John F. and Bonnie Brugger, Cincinnati, Ohio, Josef B. Brugger, Portland, Oregon, Joan E. and Richard Setty, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Janet M. Brugger, Union, Ohio, Jean M. and Frank Padilla, Agoura Hills, California, J. Mark and Carol Brugger, Endicott, New York and Jerome M. and Theresa Brugger, Melbourne, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Weimer, Anne Spear, Joseph Brugger, Max Brugger, Jason Setty, Karen Bolognesi, Justin Setty, Nathan, Joshua and Michael Brugger; twelve great grandchildren, Dylan, Cadyn, Edwin, Kailey, Eli, Mikayla, Niccolo, Gemma, Theo, Elliot, Corinne and Madeline and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Joseph Brucker and her sisters, Mary Cotter and Elizabeth Mangas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Teresa Church. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior to mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Mercy Hospice or St. Teresa Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 30, 2019
