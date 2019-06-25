CETNAR, Agnes A. 104 of Eaton, OH died on Friday June 21, 2019 at the Greenbriar Nursing Home in Eaton, Ohio. Born on January 11, 1915 in LaPorte County, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Frank & Eleanor (Sparsky) Petrowski. Agnes grew up on a farm in north- western Indiana and later moved to Chicago with her sister during the depression years. She married her husband Florian in 1940. After World War II in 1949 they bought a house in Chicago. In later years she moved to Springfield, Ohio and recently to Eaton, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband: Florian J. Cetnar in 1993 and brothers: Edward and Casmere Petrowski; sister: Josephine Keacher. Survived by her son & daughter-in-law: James F. & Carol A. Cetnar of Eaton, Oh and daughter & son-in-law: Nancy & Robert Nielsen of North Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren: Blake (Missy) Cetnar, Gail (Joseph) Meadows; Justin (Paloma) St. Juliana; Alexis (Brian Brossmer) St. Juliana; and great grandchildren: Theodore and Alex Meadows; Tanner, Vincent and Lourdes St. Juliana. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M at the Visitation Catholic Church 851 South York Street Elmhurst, Illinois with the funeral mass 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will be held in Mount Emblem Cemetery 520 East Grand Avenue, Elmhurst (DuPage County) Illinois. Ohio arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home - Eaton, Ohio and the Illinois arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home 44 South Mill Street, Naperville, Ill. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralhome.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary