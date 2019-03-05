MARTS (nee: King), Agnes B. 89, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born to William and Marguerite (nee: Bishop) King in Xenia, OH on December 18, 1929. Agnes attended Ohio University graduating with a bachelor's degree and then obtained her master's degree from Miami University. She was an Art Teacher and taught at Lebanon and Sycamore Schools and she retired from the Indian Hill School District. She attended St. Patrick Episcopal Church and was a member of the Literary Guild. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Marts and two sisters, Mary Margaret Lavor and Sheila Phillips. Survived by her four sons, Samuel S. (Nic Sistler) Marts of Chicago, IL, Peter D. (Julie) Marts of Middletown, OH, Ben Marts of Cincinnati, OH, Luke (Tyra) Marts of Lebanon, OH, one daughter, Kelly Marts (Jeffrey) Hansen of Spring, TX, one brother, Bill (Michele) King of La Mirada, CA, seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 3:00 PM- 4:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 PM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Free Store Food Bank, Warren County Historical Society, and Habitat for Humanity or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary