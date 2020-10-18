1/
Agnes TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR, Agnes L. Agnes L. Taylor, age 95, of Farmersville, OH, passed away, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Astoria Health & Rehab. She was born in Somerset, KY, on October 25, 1924, to the late Noriene & Lewis Harman. She was a former member of the Fort McKinley Baptist Church. Agnes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved flowers and animals and enjoyed the beauty of Gods handiwork in nature. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Taylor, Jr.; her son, William Taylor, III; and her grandson, Darrell Hamlett Agnes is survived by her daughter Fawnda Sorah; her grandchildren, Chase Hamlett and Tiffany (Brad) Williams; her great-grandchildren, Blake & Hunter Williams, Bryston, Izak, and Brayden, Connor, Rachel and Emily Hamlett. The family will receive friends 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved